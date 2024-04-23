Gomoa Assin Traditional Council inaugurated, urges peace and development

Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobia II, Omanhen of the Gomoa Assin Traditional Area

The Gomoa Assin Traditional Council has been inaugurated, with a strong call for peace and unity among the chiefs and people of the area.

The Omanhen of the Gomoa Assin Traditional Area, Obrifo Ahunako Ahor Ankobia II, emphasized the critical role of peace in the overall development of the traditional area, Graphic Online reports.



He expressed concern over the erosion of the internal peace that had been a legacy of the area's founders and called for unity to drive development efforts forward.



Obrifo Ankoboa II highlighted the importance of ending litigation and focusing on the advancement of the Gomoa Assin Traditional Area.



He noted that the name "Gomoa Assin" had been in existence and believed that changes in nomenclature had led to the rise of legal disputes.



Emphasizing the need for a fresh start, he urged all stakeholders to work towards the area's development under the banner of Gomoa Assin.

Addressing the issue of peace during the upcoming general election, Obrifo Ankobia II called on all chiefs to play their part in maintaining peace before, during, and after the election. He urged the people to seek divine guidance and avoid engaging in litigation, which could strain relationships between communities.



At the same event, the Central East Regional Police Commander, DCOP Joseph Owusu Bempah, debunked rumors about the disappearance of male genitals in and around Kasoa, describing such claims as baseless.



He clarified that individuals making such allegations had been examined by medical professionals, and no evidence of genital disappearance was found. DCOP Bempah warned against spreading false information, citing cases where perpetrators of such rumors had been arrested and sentenced.



Nana Kumasa Krampah, the Omankrado of Gomoa Asempanyi, urged chiefs to actively combat teenage pregnancy and unemployment in the Gomoa area.



His call for action underscores the need for community leaders to address pressing social issues and contribute to the well-being of their communities.