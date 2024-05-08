Gomoa Fetteh chiefs condemn soldier's killing, confirm Benlord as chief

Nana Abor Atta II, Chief of Gomoa Fetteh, addressing the press

The leaders and residents of Gomoa Fetteh Stool have strongly denounced the tragic killing of Lance Corporal Michael Danso, a Ghana Armed Forces soldier, at Millennium City.

The incident, stemming from a land dispute between soldiers and a civilian, was described as regrettable by Nana Abor Atta II, the Chief of Gomoa Fetteh.



In a press briefing, Nana Atta II expressed profound condolences to the Ghana Armed Forces and the bereaved family, emphasizing the community's condemnation of such violence.



"The regrettable incident occurred as a result of a land dispute between some soldiers and a civilian. We condemn such an incident and extend our heartfelt condolences to the Ghana Armed Forces and the bereaved family," Nana Abor Atta II stated.



The fatal shooting occurred on April 30, 2024, allegedly perpetrated by Benlord Ababio, near the Millennium City Police Station. Lance Corporal Danso, driving his Toyota RAV4, was shot from behind, leading to a loss of control and his vehicle veering into a drain.



Eyewitnesses reported that the soldier was part of a group detaining individuals on a disputed land near Sandema Junction, with the intent to take them to the police station.

Benlord Ababio, also known as Nana Barima Ababio and serving as the Gyasehen of Gomoa Bantama (Millennium City), was confirmed as the suspect in the case.



Despite his association with the Gomoa Fetteh Stool as a surveyor, Nana Abor Atta II clarified that Ababio's actions were independent and not sanctioned by the stool. The suspect is currently facing trial in Accra.



"The alleged perpetrator, Nana Barima Ababio, known in private life as Benlord Ababio, happens to be the Gyasehen of Gomoa Bantama (Millennium City), a suburb of Gomoa Fetteh and a surveyor to the Gomoa Fetteh Stool," he said.



Nana Atta II urged restraint among fellow chiefs, advising against public commentary on the ongoing legal proceedings.



He emphasized the need for the judicial process to proceed without interference, underscoring the community's commitment to justice and peace.