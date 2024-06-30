Good Riddance … – POMAB Members pop champagne over IGP’s ‘Sack’

The minister's directive also includes suspending a senior police officers' cadet course

The allegedly outgoing Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, faces criticism for his one-man leadership style, with reports suggesting jubilation among police officers over his potential sacking.

Close sources indicate that the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, directed Dampare to proceed on leave amidst serious concerns, including a leaked tape where Dampare allegedly misled about his relationship with Bugri Naabu and issues regarding police boot contracts.

The minister's directive also includes suspending a senior police officers' cadet course due to alarming discoveries, reflecting ongoing controversies under Dampare's leadership.



