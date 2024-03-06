Google Doodle commemorates Ghana's 67th Independence Day

Ghana gained independence on March 6, 1957

On March 6, 1957, Ghana gained independence from British colonial rule. As such, each year on March 6, the country marks its Independence Day.

This notable day holds immense historical weight, as it symbolizes Ghana's emergence as the first sub-Saharan African nation to gain independence from colonial rule in 1957.



The groundbreaking declaration of independence ushered in a new era of self-determination, inspiring and setting a precedent for numerous other African nations to follow suit.



In celebration of this year's Independence Day, Google has created a special doodle—a vibrant illustration prominently displayed on its homepage. The doodle features the colors of the Ghanaian flag and serves as a visual tribute to the nation's historic achievement.



Accompanying the doodle, Google Doodle states, “Today’s Doodle celebrates Ghana’s Independence. On this day in 1957, Ghana became the first African country in sub-Saharan Africa to officially become a free nation.”

This recognition highlights the pivotal role Ghana played in paving the way for liberation and sovereignty across the African continent.



See the Google Doodle below:



