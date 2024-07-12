News

Gov’t completes 75% of 200 State Housing Homes at Amrahia

Mr Oppong Nkrumah M Inspecting The Amrahia Project 696x497 The government plans to address Ghana's housing deficit

Fri, 12 Jul 2024 Source: The Chronicle

The Minister for Works and Housing, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, has announced that the State Housing Company's project at Amrahia, which will provide 200 homes, is 75% complete.

During a media briefing, the Minister highlighted the government's commitment to revitalize stalled housing projects, emphasizing a partnership strategy with private entities to complete these developments.

This approach aims to reduce housing costs by integrating infrastructure projects.

The government plans to address Ghana's housing deficit, estimated at 1.8 million units, through public-private partnerships to deliver 180,000 housing units in the next decade.

Source: The Chronicle