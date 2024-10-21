Gov't inaugurates two new NHIS offices in Western North Region

The new offices aim to enhance healthcare access and streamline NHIS operations

The government, through the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has inaugurated two new office complexes in JuabosoSuaman, Western North Region, to bring NHIS services closer to residents.

NHIA CEO Dr. Dacosta Aboagye emphasized the importance of maintaining the facilities and highlighted technological advancements like the MyNHIS App for easier access to services.



Dr. Alexander Ampaabeng, NPP's 2024 parliamentary candidate for Juaboso, expressed gratitude and urged community support for smooth operations.



The NHIA is committed to timely payments to service providers.



