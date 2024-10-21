News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Gov't inaugurates two new NHIS offices in Western North Region

New41817021 The new offices aim to enhance healthcare access and streamline NHIS operations

Mon, 21 Oct 2024 Source: classfmonline.com

The government, through the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA), has inaugurated two new office complexes in JuabosoSuaman, Western North Region, to bring NHIS services closer to residents.

NHIA CEO Dr. Dacosta Aboagye emphasized the importance of maintaining the facilities and highlighted technological advancements like the MyNHIS App for easier access to services.

The new offices aim to enhance healthcare access and streamline NHIS operations.

Dr. Alexander Ampaabeng, NPP's 2024 parliamentary candidate for Juaboso, expressed gratitude and urged community support for smooth operations.

The NHIA is committed to timely payments to service providers.

Read full article

Source: classfmonline.com