Gov’t releases GHC7.4m to clear locked-up Global Fund drugs

The Global Fund donated these medical supplies free of charge

Fri, 14 Jun 2024 Source: 3news

The Ministry of Health has secured GHC7.4 million from the government to clear Global Fund commodities stuck at Tema port for over a year.

This funding announcement follows a 24-hour ultimatum from Parliament's Minority Caucus demanding action.

The Global Fund donated these medical supplies free of charge, but Ghana needed to cover taxes and port charges totaling $3.6 million.

The Ministry confirmed it has received 283 containers of supplies, including TB medication, and aims to clear them by the end of June 2024, ensuring the release of life-saving commodities after months of delays.

