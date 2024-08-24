Gov’t unveils multi-billion Cedi road infrastructure initiative in Tamale

Key stakeholders, including the Ghana Armed Forces and JA Plant Pool, will oversee the project

The government has launched a major road construction initiative in Tamale, aimed at transforming the Northern Region's infrastructure.

Spearheaded by Finance Minister Alhaji Amin Anta, the project involves a GHS17 billion investment in road development this year, with GHS11 billion already spent and another GHS7 billion planned.



The initiative, funded through treasury bills rather than MPs' Common Fund, will provide 131 pieces of equipment to the region, creating 400 jobs and improving rural connectivity.

Key stakeholders, including the Ghana Armed Forces and JA Plant Pool, will oversee the project's execution and maintenance, ensuring long-term benefits for the region's economy and communities.



