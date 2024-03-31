Governance expert urges Akufo-Addo and Bagbin to prioritize national interest

Professor Enoch Antwi

Governance expert, Professor Enoch Antwi, has called on President Akufo-Addo and Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin to prioritize the interests of Ghanaians over their personal differences.

He emphasized that recent actions taken by Parliament against the consideration of new ministers, as well as the President's decision not to sign the Anti-Gay Bill until the Supreme Court concludes its case, should all be in the interest of the Ghanaian people.



Speaking on an Accra-based television station, TV3, on Saturday, March 29, 2024, Professor Antwi highlighted the importance of governance continuing smoothly for the benefit of the citizenry. He noted that Ghanaians are eager for the Anti-Gay Bill to become law and expect Parliament to approve the new ministers, as their work is crucial to governance.



"All these should be done in the interest of Ghanaians. Ghanaians want the president to sign the bill into law because that is the value," he explained.



"In the same way, we expect Parliament to approve these ministers to work, as we speak now they are not working and that’s affecting governance."

President Akufo-Addo announced a reshuffle of ministers on February 14, 2024, with several ministers and deputies being relieved of their posts or reassigned to new portfolios.



However, Mr. Dafeamekpor filed an application to challenge the approval of the new ministerial and deputy nominees, seeking to halt the vetting process in Parliament pending the determination of his suit.



On Wednesday, March 27, 2024, when the case was called, Mr. Dafeamekpor and his lawyer were both absent. The Supreme Court dismissed the injunction application on the same day, stating that it was frivolous and an abuse of the court process.