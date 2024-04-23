Government committed to enhancing the condition of roads in Kumasi – Asenso-Boakye

Francis Asenso-Boakye

Source: GNA

Mr. Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways has expressed the government’s commitment to enhancing the condition of roads in Kumasi, and across the country.

He has therefore asked the people in the area to have faith in the government and support it to ensure speedy completion of the roads and other road networks within the Greater Kumasi metropolitan area.



Mr Boakye, who is also the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama, stated this, when he led a team to conduct an inspection of road infrastructure in the Kwadaso Municipality.



Among the roads inspected were Tanoso market to Pokukrom, Tanoso to Takyiman, Tanoso to Topre, Anhwiakwanta to Kessben, Lazab to Nwamase road, and the ongoing construction of Kwadaso to Trabuom, among others.



The purpose of the inspection was to assess the condition of the roads and identify the areas which need development.



Mr. Asenso-Boakye, speaking to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) after the inspection expressed satisfaction at the progress of work done by the contractors so far.

The Minister said the roads, when completed, would ease the stress of drivers and passengers in the area passing through every day commuting from and to the area.



He said the massive road construction currently ongoing across the country was a clear manifestation of President Akufo-Addo’s commitment to improve road infrastructure and transportation systems in the country.



The Minister, therefore, entreated all contractors to expedite their work to ensure timely completion.



Prof. Kingsley Nyarko, the MP for Kwadaso, said the completion of the roads within the constituency would enhance economic development and make it one of the beautiful constituencies within Kumasi.



He appealed to the drivers and constituents to exercise patience and rally behind the government to develop the constituency.