Government declares May 1, 2024, as public holiday

Wednesday has been declared holiday

The government of Ghana has officially announced that Wednesday, May 1, 2024, will be observed as a statutory public holiday.

This declaration was made in a statement issued by the Interior Minister, Henry Quartey, who called on the general public to recognize and honor this day across the nation.



The holiday, known as May Day or Workers' Day, is significant for celebrating the contributions of workers to the nation's development.

In the statement, Minister Henry Quartey stated, “The general public is hereby informed that Wednesday, 1st May 2024 which marks May Day (Workers Day), is a Statutory Public Holiday and should be observed as such throughout the country.”