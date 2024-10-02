News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Government has ensured easy access to information, Minister of Information discloses

FatimaScreenshot 2024 10 02 042315.png Fatimatu Abubakar, Minister for Information

Wed, 2 Oct 2024 Source: happyghana.com

Minister of Information, Fatimatu Abubakar, has reaffirmed the government's commitment to ensuring easy access to information in public sector institutions.

Speaking at the 2024 International Day for Universal Access to Information (IDUAI) Conference in Accra, she stressed the importance of making access to information a routine part of governance and actively publicizing key documents.

Abubakar highlighted the government’s efforts, including the Right to Information (RTI) Bill, to promote transparency and public participation.

She stated that the goal is to provide not just information, but knowledge that can inform public discourse and foster meaningful engagement.

Read full article

Source: happyghana.com