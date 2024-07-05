Government invests GHC 6 billion in TVET

Prof. Kingsley Nyarko

Since 2017, the government has invested over GHC6 billion in technical and vocational education and training (TVET), improving infrastructure, modernizing laboratories, and providing advanced technology.

Professor Kingsley Nyarko, Deputy Minister of Education, announced at the Ghana National Union of Technical Students Education Summit and TVET Expo that TVET enrolment has surpassed 100,000 students, with 60,000 in the 2023-24 academic year.



Emphasizing the importance of education for national development, Nyarko highlighted the need for skills development alongside industrialization.

Dr. Fred Kyei Asamoah, Director General of the Commission for TVET, and Abdul Aziz Abinye, Union President, praised the government's efforts.



