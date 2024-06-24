Government must prioritise national brand communication

Alhassan Andani

Source: GNA

The CEO of LVSAfrica Mr. Alhassan Andani and Stratcomm Africa CEO Ms. Esther Amba Numaba Cobbah have urged the government to develop a national communication strategy to promote Ghana's potential and attract domestic and international talents, partnerships, and capital.

They emphasized the importance of effective communication in building a strong national brand, acknowledging challenges, and showcasing opportunities.

The strategy should be led by the presidency and implemented by trained professionals to achieve the country's development vision and gain investor confidence.



