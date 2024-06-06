News

0

Government of Ghana signs $2.12m scholarship grant with government of Japan

Jica Pic 768x576 Abena Osei-Asare and Naoki Ando on behalf of government of Japan

Thu, 6 Jun 2024 Source: 3news.com

Ghana has signed two major agreements with Japan and South Korea. A $2.12 million scholarship grant with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) aims to enhance Ghana's public sector human resources. Additionally, a $2 billion framework arrangement with South Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) will support Ghana's priority programs in infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, and energy over five years



Source: 3news.com