Government of Ghana signs $2.12m scholarship grant with government of Japan

Abena Osei-Asare and Naoki Ando on behalf of government of Japan

Ghana has signed two major agreements with Japan and South Korea. A $2.12 million scholarship grant with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) aims to enhance Ghana's public sector human resources. Additionally, a $2 billion framework arrangement with South Korea's Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) will support Ghana's priority programs in infrastructure, agriculture, health, education, and energy over five years





