Government’s weak policies hurting the economy – Seth Terkper

Seth Terkper

Former Finance Minister Seth Terkper has criticized Ghana for failing to save adequately for crises, despite having three oil fields.

Speaking on Morning Starr, he highlighted that the contingency fund, intended for emergencies, has not been replenished after withdrawals in 2015 and 2016.



Terkper also condemned the depletion of strategic funds meant for debt repayment and criticized the government's borrowing and mismanagement of funds.

He argued that these practices are worsening Ghana’s economic challenges and called for a reset in economic policies to stimulate growth and reduce debt dependency.



