Government starts clearing debts owed institutional suppliers after demonstrations

National Association of Institutional Suppliers

The government has commenced the process of resolving unpaid arrears owed to the National Association of Institutional Suppliers, following an agreement brokered with the Ministry of Education.

This undertaking began on Monday, April 4, subsequent to a protest staged by the suppliers.



Emmanuel Ayivor, the Public Relations Officer for the National Association of Institutional Suppliers, affirmed in a Citi News interview that the government has initiated disbursement of the outstanding arrears to association members.

"The government assured us that payments for those in the final year would be processed by Wednesday, and partial payments for those in the second year would also commence by Wednesday. True to their word, payments have started, with many members confirming receipt on our platform."



"Monday was the agreed day for both parties to convene at the ministry to assess the progress of payments," Ayivor added.