Government to launch SME growth and opportunity programme on July 16

Nana Addo Akufo Addo 24 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Mon, 15 Jul 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

On July 16, 2024, the Ghanaian government will launch the SME Growth and Opportunity Programme, designed to provide financial and technical support to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) with high-growth potential.

