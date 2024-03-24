Government to roll out free tablets for SHS students on March 25

This initiative is under the Ghana Smart Schools Project

The government has unveiled plans to introduce complimentary tablets to Senior High School (SHS) students starting Monday, March 25, 2024.

According to Nana Gyamfi Adwabour, the Executive Director of the Centre for National Distance Learning and Open Schooling, this initiative forms part of the broader Ghana Smart Schools Project.



Explaining the project's objectives on JoyNews, Adwabour outlined its aim to furnish teaching and learning management systems, digital learning materials, and electronic devices to all public SHS and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions across the country.



He clarified that the distribution process would unfold gradually, covering 30 schools in each phase until all 503 public SHS and TVET institutions become beneficiaries, a process anticipated to span over a year.



Adwabour emphasized the collaborative nature of the project, involving stakeholders from the private sector, public industry, and academia, along with the Ghana Education Service (GES) and TVET authorities.



He underscored that all SHS and TVET students, including those in Form 1, Form 2, and Form 3, would receive tablets as part of the program.

Adwabour revealed that the tablets, boasting a four-inch screen, four gigabytes of RAM, and a long-lasting battery, were already in-country and awaiting distribution to GES and TVET stores across various districts.



He highlighted the tablets' durability, water resistance, and solar-based battery pack, emphasizing their role in supplementing traditional textbooks and familiarizing students with digital tools.



Adwabour expressed gratitude to the government for prioritizing education, viewing it as a fundamental right and stressing its importance in preparing students for global competitiveness.



"We are blessed that our President sees education as a public good... He wants every child to receive education irrespective of your location or your disability," Adwabour remarked, affirming that the initiative aimed to enhance educational access, quality, and relevance to foster global competitiveness.