Government will digitise local taxi business soon – Bawumia assures GPRTU

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: GNA

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the NPP Flagbearer, says the government will launch the ‘Tap n Go’ system for commercial taxi drivers on August 12, aiming to digitize their operations similar to ride-hailing services like Uber and Bolt.

This system, introduced in collaboration with banks, ensures efficient payment of commissions. The announcement was made at the 11th Quadrennial Delegates Conference of the GPRTU.



Additionally, 50 electric buses will arrive by the end of August, with another 50 by December, as part of a government initiative to transition to electric vehicles.

The Vice President also called for support for his presidential bid to implement further transport sector reforms.



