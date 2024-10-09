News

Govt presents vehicles to 4 Colleges

CampusBuzz Latest .png CampusBuzz News

Wed, 9 Oct 2024 Source: Daily Guide

Prof Jinapor presenting the keys to a principal of one of the beneficiary colleges

Four brand new vehicles were last Friday, October 4, 2024, presented to four Colleges of Education by the government.

The gesture is intended to enhance the operational responsibilities of the Colleges thereby ensuring effective teaching and learning.

The beneficiary colleges are Gbewaa College of Education, St. Francis College of Education, Akatsi College of Education and Atebubu College of Education.....

