Govt to provide free tablets to 503 SHS and TVET institutions

The government is poised to roll out a program providing free tablets for Senior High School (SHS) students, starting Monday, March 25, 2024, as part of the Ghana Smart Schools Project.

According to Kwasi Kwarteng, the Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education (MoE), this initiative is designed to furnish all senior high and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) schools nationwide with teaching and learning management systems, digital content, and electronic devices.



In an interview on Adom FM's morning show, Dwaso Nsem Monday, Mr. Kwarteng explained that all 503 public SHS and TVET institutions are slated to benefit from the project, with distribution set to occur in phases, covering 30 schools per phase until all schools are equipped.



He emphasized the meticulous planning required for such a national-scale project, involving stakeholder engagement from the private sector, public industry, academia, and the Ghana Education Service (GES), which oversees SHS and TVET programs.

Mr. Kwarteng detailed the specifications of the tablets, boasting a four-inch screen, four gigabytes of RAM, and a battery life of seven to eight hours, featuring a solar-based battery pack and water-resistant design, with a quad-core 2 processor.



Highlighting the tablets' role in supplementing traditional textbooks and fostering digital literacy, he assured that approximately 450,000 tablets would be distributed gradually, with the process set to span several months to ensure smooth implementation and minimal disruption to students.