News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

TV

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Govt to revoke Mining Licenses

Nana Addo 619x406 President Akufo-Addo

Tue, 8 Oct 2024 Source: Daily Guide

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has announced plans to revoke the Environmental Protection (Mining in Forest Reserves) Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2462) in an effort to combat illegal mining.

This decision follows an October 3, 2024, meeting with Organised Labour at the Jubilee House.

Key agreements from the meeting include collaboration between government and Labour, designating water bodies and forest reserves as “Red Zones” for mining, and expediting illegal mining cases.

Despite the President’s commitment, Organised Labour is proceeding with a planned strike, indicating the need for further dialogue on the issue.

Read full article

Source: Daily Guide