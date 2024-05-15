Govt to secure funding for storm drains on Weija-Kasoa road – Asenso-Boakye

Francis Asenso-Boakye

Francis Asenso-Boakye, the Minister for Roads and Highways, has disclosed plans by the government to obtain financing for the construction of crucial storm drains along the Weija-Kasoa road, aimed at addressing flooding concerns in the area.

Expressing his apprehension, the Roads Minister underscored the bureaucratic challenges associated with acquiring funds for the completion of storm drains along the route, citing it as a significant impediment faced by the government.



Following heavy rainfall around 4 pm on Monday, May 13, commuters along the stretch experienced considerable difficulties, with vehicular traffic persisting into Tuesday morning. Some residents endured nearly 9 hours of traffic congestion, necessitating arduous navigation through floodwaters to reach their homes.

Addressing reporters after inspecting the area, Francis Asenso-Boakye lamented the delay caused by the processes involved in securing funding for the project, which ultimately led to the unfortunate traffic congestion witnessed on Monday and Tuesday.



"People would have wished that this had been resolved many years ago but as you know, we need funds to do this storm drain and this is not the only storm drain challenge that we have in the city in the region, or in the country. But unfortunately, we didn’t have the funds to do it. We had to go through a series of processes to get funds to do it and that is why it was delayed," he explained.