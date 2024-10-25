Govt urged to absorb full cost of breast cancer treatment

Full NHIS coverage for breast cancer care is under review

Source: Ghanaian Times

Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, Executive Director of the Meena Breast Cancer Foundation, has called on the Ghanaian government to cover the full cost of breast cancer treatment through the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

High treatment costs often force patients to abandon care, leading to worsened health outcomes.



The foundation, which provides breast cancer education nationwide, noted that ongoing awareness beyond October is crucial.

Communications Officer Nina Ahems Duodu highlighted the need for decentralized treatment facilities, while NHIA’s Acting Claims Director, Dr. Abigail Derkyi-Kwarteng, mentioned that full NHIS coverage for breast cancer care is under review.



