Govt urged to ensure proper treatment of breast cancer

Source: Ghanaian Times

Cancer survivors in the Eastern Region are urging the government to improve cancer treatment by providing mammogram machines and establishing a specialized breast cancer unit at the Eastern Regional Hospital.

Currently, the lack of these services forces patients to travel to other regions, creating significant burdens.



Breast cancer survivor Patience Amekpor shared her struggles with the high cost of treatment, including chemotherapy and MRI scans, and called for more affordable care.

Medical staff at the hospital confirmed the absence of key facilities and emphasized the need for early detection and specialized treatment to save lives.



