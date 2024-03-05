GrEEn project trains 2,000 young people in skills acquisition

GrEEn official training participants

A program aimed at fostering youth employment and entrepreneurship in Ghana, operating under the Boosting Green Employment and Enterprise Opportunities (GrEEn) project's Result Two, has successfully trained and supported 2,000 individuals comprising youth, women, and returning migrants in skills acquisition.

According to the Ghana News Agency, the programme is financed by the European Union and executed by the Netherlands Development Organization (SNV), the initiative sought to equip its beneficiaries with relevant skills to stimulate job creation and contribute to Ghana's overall development.



Mr. Laouali Sadda, the Manager of the GrEEn project, disclosed this achievement, emphasizing that the beneficiaries were selected from the Ashanti and Western regions, where the project was implemented.



Speaking at a ceremony in Kumasi commemorating the graduation and close-out of the Youth Employment and Entrepreneurship (YEE) initiative, Mr. Sadda highlighted the strategic collaboration with the Ghana Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) Service.



This partnership facilitated the provision of certification courses in six trade areas including solar panel installation, bio-digester construction, cosmetology, garment making, beads, and soap making.

At the ceremony, 729 recipients of the YEE service who successfully completed assessments in these training areas were presented with National Proficiency Level I certificates.



Mr. Sadda emphasized the significance of this certification, underscoring its role in enabling beneficiaries to pursue academic progression on the National TVET Qualification Framework and enhancing job prospects, thereby improving their quality of life.



The GrEEn project, a four-year initiative funded by the European Union, the Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, SNV Netherlands Development Organization, and the United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF), aimed to create economic and employment opportunities for youth, women, and returning migrants in the Ashanti and Western regions.



Implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralization, and Rural Development, the project operated under the European Union Emergency Trust Fund (EUTF) for Africa, with a total contribution of €20,600,000.