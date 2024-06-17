Greek coastguard threw migrants overboard to their deaths, witnesses say

The Greek coastguard

Source: BBC

The Greek coastguard has been accused of causing the deaths of dozens of migrants in the Mediterranean between 2020 and 2023.

Witnesses allege that the coastguard forcibly returned migrants to sea, resulting in at least 43 deaths. In one incident, nine migrants were thrown into the water, and four others were abandoned on a dinghy without a motor.



A former Greek coastguard officer described the footage of the incident as "obviously illegal" and "an international crime."

The Greek government denies the accusations, but the BBC investigation found a clear pattern of forced returns and fatalities.



Read full article