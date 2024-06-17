News

Groupe Nduom disputes Bank of Ghana's revocation of GN Savings' license

Groupe Ndoum1 Dr. Papa Kwesi Nduom, CEO of Groupe Nduom

Mon, 17 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Groupe Nduom has contested the Bank of Ghana's (BoG) justification for revoking GN Savings' license in 2019, challenging the Central Bank's assertions of significant regulatory breaches.

Read full article
Source: www.ghanaweb.live