Groups, experts add voice to call to audit of voter register

Source: Ghanaian Times

Various groups and experts have backed the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) call for a forensic audit of Ghana's voter register ahead of the December elections.

Supporters include the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana), Technical Universities Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG), and the Frimpong-Manso Institute (FMI).



Prominent figures like Prof. Ernest Kofi Abotsi, Prof. Alidu Seidu, and Francis Tsegah argue that an audit would enhance the Electoral Commission’s (EC) credibility and transparency.

They stress that addressing these issues is crucial for maintaining democratic stability and trust in the electoral process.



