Gwira Paramount Chief says same-sex marriage is a curse

Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Council, Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

Paramount Chief of Gwira Traditional Council in the Nzema East Municipality of the Western Region, Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II has warned Ghana to avoid Same-Sex Marriage to avert God's wrath and curses on the nation.

He has therefore advised Parliament to be bold and pass the bill criminalizing same-sex marriage into law without any further delay.



According to him the very people who want to support same-sex marriage, have made laws that marrying two women is illegal.



Awulae Angama Tu-Agyan II who is also the Vice-President of the Western Regional House of Chiefs, advised in a New Year message to Ghanaians at a New Year reception for members of the Gwira Traditional Council and a cross-section of people in the area.



He said, "Since God created animals, who have seen that a male dog is chasing another male dog or a hen is chasing another hen?".



"How much more human beings endowed with wisdom, knowledge, Insight, and understanding can practice same sex?".



He reminded Parliament and Ghanaians that "it was for the sake of procreation to perpetuate the creation of God that God in his infinite wisdom, created Adam and Eve".

He said, "If same-sex should be the norm in our society, then who should give birth to perpetuate creation?"



Awulae Tu-Agyan II wondered whether proponents of same-sex marriage want the human race to become extinct.



He said, "That is why we do not progress as a nation because same sex is an abomination which was one of the reasons why Sodom and Gomorrah were destroyed by God".



The Paramount Chief said the laws, traditions, and customs of Ghana frown upon same sex.



He threatened to sack anybody who would practise same sex in the Gwira area out of the place.