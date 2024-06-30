HIV: More babies getting infected despite PMTCT intervention

Dr. Stephen Ayisi-Addo calls for improved antenatal testing coverage

The National Aids Control Programme (NACP) has reported a rise in HIV mother-to-child transmissions due to inadequate testing and medication adherence among pregnant women.

Despite PMTCT efforts, 12,108 mothers receive treatment, but 13,445 still need it.



Lack of ARV delivery in most facilities and poor adherence to infant feeding guidelines contribute to the issue.

Dr. Stephen Ayisi-Addo calls for improved antenatal testing coverage and decentralized ARV therapy.



The NACP aims to reduce transmission to 2%. Dr. Stephen Atuahene emphasizes strict treatment adherence to achieve and maintain viral suppression, preventing transmission to newborns.



