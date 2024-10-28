HOPSA marks Golden Jubilee anniversary

The association’s charitable efforts include support for needy students

The Holy Child Past Students Association (HOPSA) celebrated its 50th anniversary with a call for unity and reflection on past achievements.

Held at Christ the King Parish in Accra, the event focused on supporting students and school improvements.



HOPSA Accra President Karen Asmah praised the commitment of members in building a strong association.

The association’s charitable efforts include support for needy students, the Accra Psychiatric Hospital’s Female Acute Ward, and donations to various charities. HOPSA 2000 marked the anniversary with a special “golden gift” to aid future projects.



