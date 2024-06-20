News

News
0

Hajia4Reall requests leniency, blames ex-partner for internet fraud involvement

Hajia4Real 89.png Mona Faiz Montrage

Thu, 20 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Ghanaian social media influencer and musician, Mona Faiz Montrage better known by her stage name as Hajia4Reall, who was extradited to the United States following her arrest in the UK on November 11, 2022, has made a significant revelation in court.

