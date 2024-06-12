Hamas seeks 'complete halt' to war in Gaza proposal response

Hamas and its PIJ allies, expressed

Source: BBC

Hamas has responded to the US-backed ceasefire plan in Gaza, seeking a permanent ceasefire and a complete halt to the fighting.

The proposed plan involves a six-week ceasefire, the release of hostages, and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.



The UN Security Council has endorsed the plan, and Qatar and Egypt have confirmed receiving Hamas' response. The US is evaluating the response, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced $404 million in aid for Palestinians.

The war began in October, killing over 37,000 people, and both sides have committed to a ceasefire, but doubts remain.



