'Hands Off Our Hotels' demo was very unnecessary - Nana Akomea slams organizers

Nana Akomea

Source: Peace FM Online

Nana Akomea has criticized the "Hands Off Our Hotels" protest in Accra on June 18.

Organized by labour groups and NDC members, the demonstration opposed the sale of four hotels to Rock City Hotel, owned by Agriculture Minister Bryan Acheampong.



The protest turned confrontational when marchers attempted to enter Jubilee House, leading to clashes with police involving stone-throwing and tear gas.

Akomea, STC CEO, deemed the protest unnecessary, arguing on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" that since the protesters had already petitioned CHRAJ to investigate, they should let the Commission handle the issue.



