Hardship not unique to Ghana, it is a global challenge - Abu Jinapor

Abu Jinapor

Minister of Land and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor, has acknowledged the prevalent hardships faced by Ghanaians. He emphasized that while these difficulties are real, they are not unique to Ghana but are prevalent globally.

Jinapor, campaigning for Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia in Damango, praised his integrity and commitment to innovation in navigating the challenges. He highlighted Bawumia's eight years in government without a single corruption allegation, positioning him as a figure of integrity and competence.



Addressing the crowd, Jinapor emphasized the importance of prioritizing competence over tribal or religious affiliations in leadership selection. He urged unity and positivity in the face of adversity, encouraging Ghanaians to focus on progress and growth.

The minister's remarks come amidst ongoing discussions about the state of the nation and the upcoming elections, as Ghanaians grapple with economic challenges and political considerations. Jinapor's call for unity and hope resonated with the audience, emphasizing the need for collective action to overcome challenges and drive positive change.