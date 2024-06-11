Hassan Ayariga demands immediate action on 'dumsor' and currency crisis

Hassan Ayariga, flagbearer of the All People's Congress (APC), has urged the government to urgently address the recurring power outages, known as "Dumsor," which are causing hardship for Ghanaians.

He called for accountability from Energy Minister Matthew Opoku Prempeh and suggested appointing competent individuals to lead the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).



Alternatively, Ayariga proposed privatizing the ECG if the government fails to manage it effectively. He expressed willingness to purchase the company to ensure reliable electricity supply.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Ayariga emphasized the need for immediate action to provide sustainable power and address the currency crisis, blaming mismanagement and corruption for economic instability. He advocated for policies to promote stability, curb corruption, and invest in key sectors to alleviate the suffering of Ghanaians.