News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Live Radio

Africa

Country

Webbers

Menu
News
0

Hassan Ayariga preaches peace between Kusasis And Mamprusis

Hasan Kussasi Bawku.jpeg Hassan Ayariga launched his campaign after calming tensions

Thu, 27 Jun 2024 Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com

Dr. Hassan Ayariga, founder and presidential candidate of the APC for the 2024 elections, has visited Bawku to address tensions between the Kusasis and Mamprusis, emphasizing peace for development.

He launched his campaign after calming tensions, meeting with local traders and visiting key areas in Bawku.

Ayariga pledged to combat corruption, poverty, insecurity, and mismanagement if elected president, highlighting economic promises and community engagement in his bid for presidency.

Read full article

Source: thenewcrusadingguideonline.com
Related Articles: