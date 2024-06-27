Hassan Ayariga preaches peace between Kusasis And Mamprusis

Hassan Ayariga launched his campaign after calming tensions

Dr. Hassan Ayariga, founder and presidential candidate of the APC for the 2024 elections, has visited Bawku to address tensions between the Kusasis and Mamprusis, emphasizing peace for development.

He launched his campaign after calming tensions, meeting with local traders and visiting key areas in Bawku.

Ayariga pledged to combat corruption, poverty, insecurity, and mismanagement if elected president, highlighting economic promises and community engagement in his bid for presidency.



