Have critics lost their voices or been bought? - Apostle Lamptey quizzes

Apostle Abraham Lamptey

The Founder and General Overseer of Believers House of Worship International, Apostle Abraham Lamptey, delivered a spirited sermon over the weekend, expressing surprise and dismay at the apparent silence of critics amidst the current economic and energy challenges facing the nation.

He highlighted a stark contrast in the public discourse, noting how some individuals were quick to vilify former President John Dramani Mahama during his tenure but have remained conspicuously quiet in the face of the current crisis.



During his sermon, Apostle Lamptey challenged those who were previously vocal in criticizing Mahama's administration to demonstrate the same level of scrutiny towards the present government.



He questioned the objectivity of individuals, particularly chiefs, who were vocal in their condemnation of Mahama's handling of the energy crisis but have refrained from similar criticisms now.



With fervent outrage, Apostle Lamptey demanded accountability and transparency from government officials regarding the ongoing power cuts. He emphasized the need for a clear timetable to be provided to the public, enabling Ghanaians to plan their lives amidst the disruptions caused by the energy crisis.



He lamented the adverse impact of the crisis on businesses and livelihoods, accusing the government of being dishonest about the severity of the situation.

In a bold call to action, Apostle Lamptey urged Ghanaians, especially members of his congregation, not to allow themselves to be swayed by political manipulation. He warned against the temptation of accepting bribes or favors from politicians in exchange for silence or support, emphasizing the importance of maintaining moral integrity and speaking out against injustice.



Furthermore, Apostle Lamptey encouraged individuals to utilize social media platforms as a means of amplifying their voices and holding the government accountable. He emphasized the need for collective action and civic engagement, urging Ghanaians to reject complacency and apathy in the face of adversity.



Reflecting on the state of leadership and governance in the country, Apostle Lamptey expressed dismay at what he perceived as a preference for folly and incompetence over effective leadership. He lamented the pervasive culture of destruction and apathy, calling for a renewed commitment to accountability, transparency, and good governance.



Overall, Apostle Lamptey's sermon served as a passionate rallying cry for civic engagement, moral integrity, and accountability in the face of national challenges.