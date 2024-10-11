Hawa Koomson is a candidate for jail – Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi

Sammy Gyamfi, Communications Director of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has hinted that Hawa Koomson could face legal consequences under a John Dramani Mahama government in 2025.

Speaking to party members in Kasoa, Gyamfi criticized Koomson's handling of the One Village, One Dam project, calling it a failure.



He mentioned that the NDC plans to launch "Operation Retrieve All Loot" to hold individuals accountable for mismanagement.

Gyamfi specifically pointed to Koomson, alleging that she will be investigated for the dams she constructed, which he claimed dried up during the 2018 dry season.



