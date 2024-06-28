Hawa Koomson quoted multiple prices for 307 One-Constituency, One-Ambulance

The inconsistencies have prompted investigations and potential future accountability

The procurement of 307 ambulances under the Akufo-Addo government's One-Constituency, One-Ambulance program has sparked controversy over differing cost figures.

Former Minister Mavis Hawa Koomson initially stated each ambulance cost $133,000, totaling $40.831 million. However, later claimed the cost was $177,000 each, amounting to $54.339 million.



The inconsistencies have prompted investigations and potential future accountability for Health Minister Kweku Agyeman Manu and Fisheries Minister Koomson.

The program, aimed at fulfilling the NPP's 2016 manifesto, replaced a prior procurement by the Mahama administration, which the current government deemed faulty and rejected.



