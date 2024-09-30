‘He’s gone from wine to eating dogs!’ - Adongo slams Bawumia’s political moves

Adongo likened Dr. Bawumia’s choices

Bolgatanga Central MP, Isaac Adongo, has sharply criticized Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s political decisions, using a metaphor comparing his behavior to escalating bad habits.

Speaking at a political gathering, Adongo likened Dr. Bawumia’s choices to a man progressing from drinking wine to “eating dogs,” symbolizing a point of no return in political conduct.



His remarks highlight frustrations over what he perceives as policies that neglect the Upper East Region’s needs.

The comments have stirred discussions, with some viewing them as inflammatory while others see them as a candid expression of dissatisfaction with the current government’s approach.



