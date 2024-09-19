News

He said things that God didn’t say because of you NPP – Apostle Amoako Atta descends on NPP over ‘attacks’ on Owusu-Bempah

Revvv47697749281e8179434dce4e876d2862 Amoako Atta has criticized the NPP for the treatment of Owusu-Bempah

Thu, 19 Sep 2024 Source: radiogoldlive.com

Apostle Francis Amoako Atta, leader of Lord’s Parliament Chapel International, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its treatment of Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah, founder of Glorious Word Power Ministries.

He warned that the NPP's alleged targeting of Owusu-Bempah, who supported them in the 2016 and 2020 elections, would backfire.

Amoako Atta emphasized that Owusu-Bempah is a prophet deserving respect and cautioned party members against insulting him.

He urged Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to intervene, expressing disappointment over the party’s actions toward Owusu-Bempah.

