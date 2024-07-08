Heads of State to steer Ghana-Namibia Co-operation towards mutual prosperity

Shirley A. Botchwey and Dr. Peya Mushelenga, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Co-operation of Namibia

Ghana and Namibia are establishing a Bi-National Commission (BNC) to be co-chaired by their Heads of State, elevating their 30-year-old Permanent Joint-Commission for Cooperation (PJCC).

This announcement came in Swakopmund, Namibia, signed by their foreign ministers. The BNC will formalize cooperation in various fields such as energy, mining, agriculture, health, and education.



The agreement also includes Memorandums of Understanding between peacekeeping centers and considers an air service agreement. Both countries expressed concern over global conflicts and urged peaceful resolutions.

Ghana and Namibia have a long-standing relationship, with historical ties dating back to Namibia's pre-independence period.



