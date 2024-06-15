News

Health Minister orders GHS to submit report on abandoned patient within 30 days

Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye

Sat, 15 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Minister of Health (MoH), Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has directed the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to submit a comprehensive report within 30 days regarding the alleged abandonment of a patient in Gomoa Ojobi, Central Region.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live