Health Minister orders GHS to submit report on abandoned patient within 30 days
Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye
The Minister of Health (MoH), Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, has directed the Ghana Health Service (GHS) to submit a comprehensive report within 30 days regarding the alleged abandonment of a patient in Gomoa Ojobi, Central Region.
Read full article
The GHS confirmed on Friday, June 14, that it had begun investigating the incident after a video surfaced on social media on Thursday, June 13.
The video purportedly shows a woman, wrapped in sheets, abandoned in a bush. Social media discussions have alleged that an ambulance from the Trauma and Specialist Hospital in Winneba left the woman there.
Dr. Okoe Boye issued a directive on June 14, stating, "It is the position of the Ministry that this process is concluded within a maximum of 30 days from the date of constitution of the committee and a report submitted to my office."