Health Ministry boosts KBTH with 30 new dialysis machines

The Ministry of Health (MoH) has significantly upgraded Korle Bu Teaching Hospital's (KBTH) facilities with the addition of 30 new dialysis machines, Graphic Online reports.

These state-of-the-art machines, complete with a year's supply of consumables, will be installed in the newly established Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence by year’s end.



This move aims to enhance the hospital’s service efficiency and mitigate potential shortages in the future.



Mustapha Salifu, the Head of the Public Relations Office at Korle Bu, revealed that these machines were acquired through the efforts of Health Minister Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye.



Unlike the hospital’s current dialysis machines, which depend on consumables sourced directly from manufacturers, the new machines will enable procurement from the open market at more competitive prices.



This change is expected to improve cost efficiency and overall service delivery.

Salifu also addressed the recent temporary closure of the Renal Dialysis Unit due to a shortage of consumables.



The hospital has since secured a substantial supply of essential items, currently being processed at Tema Port. As a result, outpatient dialysis services are set to resume by Wednesday, with inpatient treatments having restarted the previous day.



In reaction to the unit's reopening, Baffour Kojo Ahenkorah, President of the Renal Patient Association of Ghana, expressed relief. He highlighted the cost-effectiveness of Korle Bu’s services compared to private facilities, where treatment can be significantly more expensive.



Ahenkorah commended the hospital's high-quality care and urged for a permanent solution to prevent future disruptions.



