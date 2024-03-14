Health Ministry initiates negotiations to settle GH¢261 Million hospitals debt with ECG

Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health has announced its readiness to assist in resolving the outstanding debts owed by 91 hospitals to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

The ECG's National Taskforce has issued warnings of potential disconnection from the national grid due to these accumulated debts.



Together, these health facilities owe a substantial amount totaling GH¢261 million to the power distribution company.



Isaac Offei Baah, the Public Relations Officer for the Health Ministry, highlighted that the government is actively engaged in discussions with the ECG to prevent any disruptions in power supply to these hospitals.



In an interview with Citi News, Baah stated, “We owe the Electricity Company of Ghana. We serve the Electricity Company of Ghana. The Electricity Company of Ghana demands their money, that we should pay them for them to avoid this connection. We sit down at a table.



“We are negotiating. We would be able to meet ECG and solve this problem with them. So we go to a negotiating table. Now, there is going to be another form of reconciliation to look at the total debt owed, whether it is feasible or we have some miscarriage in there.



“But then, whichever way, and granted that this is the total amount that we owe the Electricity Company of Ghana, we are going to negotiate with them.”



He underscored the importance of addressing the outstanding debts promptly to avoid any adverse consequences for the hospitals and their operations.



Below are some of the hospitals likely to be disconnected by ECG.



Volta region Total GHc15, 163,879



Kpeve Government Hospital GHc750, 147.70



Ho Municipal Hospital GHc 1,247,730



Ho Teaching Hospital (3 meters) GHc5,808,989



Hohoe Municipal Hospital GHc2,472, 043



Keta Municipal Hospital GHc410, 983



Ketu South Hospital GHc1, 706,390



Sogakope District Hospital GHc1, 437,822



Worawora Government Hospital GHc1, 329,767



Accra East Region Total GHc66, 643,680.32



37 Military Hospital GHc33, 477,392.71

Police Hospital GHc6, 109,568



Dodowa District Hospital GHc 3,629,966



Pantang Hospital GHc5, 342,310



Lekma Hospital GHc2, 602,464



La General Hospital GHc642,954



University of Ghana Hospital GHc2, 249,767



Achimota Hospital GHc2, 502,589



Kwabenya Hospital GHc10, 086,666



Tema Region Total GHc8, 227,299.48



Community 22 Polyclinic GHc720, 245



Akuse Govt Hspt GHc1, 723,768



Battor Hspt GHc1, 837,613



General Hspt GHc242, 078



Kpone Health Center GHc379, 520



Ministry of Health GHc378, 864



Municipal Health GHc112, 375



Poly Clinic Nungua GHc414, 589



Sege Polyclinic GHc393, 680



Somanya District Hspt GHc1, 352,341

Urban Health GHc672, 222



Accra West Region Total GHc55, 782,569.71



Bortianor Polyclinic GHc442, 468



Korle Bu Teaching Hspt GHc10, 216,075



Nsawam Hspt GHc2, 814,584



Oduman Polyclinic GHc713, 520



Ridge Regional Hspt GHc41, 595,921



Central Region Total GHc21, 313,839.75



Ankaful Psychiatric GHc2, 225,745



Cape Coast Municipal Hspt GHc2, 351,591



Central Regional Hspt (Two meters) GHc7,048,927



District Hospital GHc 1,592,822



Trauma Hospital Winneba GHc1, 418,389



Twifo Praso New Hspt GHc (Two meters) GHc5,826,432



Winneba Govt Hspt GHc849, 929



Eastern Region Total GHc21, 031,322



Abirim Dist Hspt GHc1, 266,455



Government Hspt GHc2, 204,650



Asamankese Hspt GHc1, 202,252

Begoro Govt Hspt GHc987, 753



Ministry of Health GHc1, 289,724



Kibi Govt Hspt (Two meters) GHc2,947,367



Government Hspt GHc6, 941,454



Koforidua SDA Hspt GHc314, 752



Kwahu Govt Hspt GHc1, 879,985



St. Dominic Hspt GHc1, 996,924



Ashanti Region Total GHc50, 045,753.72



Agogo Hspt GHc3, 290,722



Konongo Govt Hspt GHc2, 066,549



Kumawu Dist Hspt GHc217, 879



Mamhya Govt Hspt (Two meters) GHc2,026,944



Mampong Maternity Hspt GHc299, 775



Bekwai Dist Hspt GHc2, 721,858



Government Hspt GHc1, 908,530



Fomena Govt Hspt GHc300, 360



Obuasi Govt Hspt GHc1, 022,440



Atonsu Govt Hspt GHc2, 860,326



Bibiani Govt Hspt GHc1, 279,540

Komfo Anokye Teaching Hspt GHc (Two meters) GHc27,265,226



SDA Hspt Kwadaso GHc506, 361



St. Patrick Hspt Offinso GHc2, 248,319



Suntreso Govt Hspt GHc2, 030,915



Western Region Total GHc22, 312,253



Bogoso Hospital (Two meters) GHc497,828



Takoradi Hspt (Two meters) GHc3,509,295



Tarkwa Govt Hspt (Three meters) GHc9,499,254



Tarkwa Hspt Apinto GHc2, 391,983



Wassa Dunkwa Hspt (Two meters) GHc294,996



Government Hspt (Two meters) GHc1,708,108



Nsuaem Hospital GHc169, 220



Kwasimintim Hospital GHc1, 547,022



Essikado Govt Hspt GHc780,780



Elubo Hspt (Two meters) GHc271,993



Akwantombra Hspt GHc184, 219