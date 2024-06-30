Health effects of tobacco and alcohol consumption alarming, intervention needed — Dean

Professor Sam Newton

Source: GNA

Professor Sam Newton, Dean of the School of Public Health at Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, has highlighted the alarming statistics on the effects of tobacco and alcohol consumption, urging government action.

He supported raising taxes on these harmful products to reduce consumption and delay death, calling it a progressive step.



Prof. Newton spoke at the inaugural National Forum on Tobacco Taxation in Accra, organized by Vision for Alternative Development – Ghana (VALD-Ghana).

The forum aimed to align Ghana’s tobacco taxation with global standards, particularly the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control, addressing the social, health, environmental, and economic impacts of tobacco use.



Read full article