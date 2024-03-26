Henry Quartey consoles family of late Mark Woyongo

Henry Quartey offered condolences to family of late Woyongo

Henry Quartey, the Interior Minister, offered condolences to the family of the late Mark Owen Woyongo, former Interior Minister, who passed away on January 17, 2024, in Accra.

The Minister met with the family, led by George Anuseh, to discuss the death and funeral arrangements.



Quartey praised Woyongo for his contributions to the country's security and intelligence sectors, describing him as a knowledgeable politician. He assured the family of the ministry's support in organizing a fitting funeral for the late Woyongo.



The family expressed gratitude for the minister's condolences and invited the ministry to participate in the funeral arrangements.

The pre-burial mass is scheduled for April 11 at Christ the King Church in Accra, with a wake-keeping and vigil on April 12 at the Woyongo Family House in Navrongo.



The funeral mass will take place on April 13 at Our Lady of Seven Sorrows Minor Basilica, Navrongo, followed by a Thanksgiving mass on April 14 at the Catholic Church in Navrongo.